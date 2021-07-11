During a recent appearance on Sean Waltman’s Pro Wrestling 4 Life podcast the Bollywood Boyz stated that they were expecting to be featured more on television while Jinder Mahal was WWE champion as the brothers (Sunil & Samir) were his lackeys at that time. Hear what they had to say below.

Samir says he Sunil felt strung a long:

“When Jinder got the title, we felt like [we would work more] but it never happened and we felt strung along for a little bit. I got hurt for a few months with a torn ACL. Other than that, we were just waiting and thought we’d get that run.”

How they were worried that when Jinder lost the title they wouldn’t be used at all:

“When Jinder dropped the title, we were looking over our shoulders and thought, ‘is this it for us?’ For three straight years, we still got booked. I remember Michael Hayes sitting us down when my brother was injured and he was like, ‘We applaud you for everything you’ve done and you work hard so we’ll keep you going with Jinder and we’ll get you in tag matches and do six-man matches.’ When my brother was out, I wasn’t sure what they would do with me, but they kept us going because they appreciated the work we were doing.”

