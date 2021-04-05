The Boogeyman seemingly would like another run in the WWE.

The former WWE star took to Twitter this afternoon to call out WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon. He shared a video of himself exercising and wrote the following in the caption:

The Boogeyman shared a video of himself exercising with the caption, “GIVE ME THE BALL VINCE #WWELEGEND”

He hasn’t worked as a full-time wrestler since 2009, but has made sporadic WWE appearances over the years including this past January for Raw Legends Night special as he’s under a Legend’s Contract.