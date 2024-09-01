Ohio Valley Wrestling still gets an occasional appearance from a familiar face to longtime WWE fans here and there.

Saturday night was one of these times.

WWE Hall of Fame legend JBL, fresh off of his surprise appearance to close out Friday night’s TNA Emergence 2024 pay-per-view in Louisville, Kentucky, turned up at the OVW: Fight Night show on August 31.

JBL re-aligned with Doug Basham, formerly of his “Cabinet” faction in WWE from the early 2000s.

Also turning up at OVW: Fight Night on 8/31 was former WWE Superstar The Boogeyman, who hit the ring and tanked Al Snow, before throwing his trademark worms into the crowd.