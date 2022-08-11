The legendary Boogeyman was the latest guest on Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw, where the WWE Hall of Famer discussed a number of different topics, including how he was cut by OVW at one point but was eventually brought back to work with the company. Highlights from the interview are below.

Recalls being cut from WWE when he was in OVW developmental:

That was an intimidating time [being at OVW/WWE developmental]. I mean honestly, I did what I could do, I did the best that I can be but it was walking into a situation of an unfamiliar territory that, I mean, as far as athletically and everything so I was completely humbled and intimidated and I was really hard on myself too. I mean tremendously. I wanted to be [where] I wanted to be. So, throughout the course of that developmental contract, I was fired. I was released and I couldn’t believe that, you know, what? I’m doing everything I can. Prior to that, it was a tough situation but I knew kind of what was going on. I felt like what was going on, being the older gentleman in class, I felt like at a certain point of this, I wasn’t getting taught.

How WWE told him to make his Boogeyman character less scary or children:

I wanted to bring a twist to the whole ‘Boogeyman’ thing… I remember once, they told me before the show that I was too scary and I’m like, ‘How can Boogeyman be too scary?’ You know what I mean? It’s The Boogeyman, that’s what I’m going for. So anyway, that had to be a certain look so I had to reduce it and this actually is a little bit more kid-friendly I’d say, so to speak [he laughed].

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)