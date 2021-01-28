The Boogeyman was apparently backstage for Monday’s RAW as he tweeted a video that shows him riding the same rocking horse that Alexa Bliss rode during her main event match for the RAW Women’s Title against WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Asuka. That match saw Asuka retain after Randy Orton dropped Bliss with the RKO.

As seen below, Boogey sings a nursery rhyme while rocking on the horse backstage. He ends the video with his signature “Coming to getcha!” line. Boogey has been tweeting the video with photos of Bliss riding the horse in the ring, and posting it in response to fan tweets on Bliss.

Boogey also posted a graphic that mentions Bliss and “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt.

The graphic, seen below, says, “cRaZy: Alexa. cRaZiEr: Fiend. cRaZiEsT: Boogeyman”

He has also tweeted teasers for Sunday’s 30-Man Royal Rumble Match, and re-tweeted fan comments on Boogey possibly being in The Rumble, and possibly getting involved with Bliss and The Fiend.

Boogey continues to make occasional appearances for WWE, on TV and their digital platforms. It was reported a few years back that he had signed a WWE Legends deal.

