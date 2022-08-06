Brandon Tate and Brent Tate, better known as Dalton Castle’s Boys, announced on Twitter that they have officially signed with Ring of Honor and will be active members of the roster going forward. Their tweet reads:

“TateTwinBrandon & I have officially signed with @ringofhonor! Thank you, @TonyKhan for the opportunity and keeping us motivated! #RingOfHonor #ROH.”

The Boys, along with Castle, won the ROH six-man tag team titles at the recent Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view over The Kingdom. This is their second reign with the trios titles.