Next Tuesday night, will in fact, be “FIGHT NIGHT!” in Orlando, Florida.

As Michael Cole would say.

During this week’s post-Halloween Havoc episode of the weekly two-hour NXT on USA program, The Brawling Brutes were featured in a video package on the show.

The WWE main roster duo of Ridge Holland and Butch addressed the NXT group known as O.T.M., which features Lucien Prince, Bronco Nimsa and their manager Scrypts, after they were called out by the trio on last week’s Halloween Havoc show.

Holland and Butch made it clear that they will be confronting O.T.M. when they appear on next week’s episode of WWE NXT, vowing to knock their teeth down their throat.

Check out the video package featuring The Brawling Brutes from this week’s show below.