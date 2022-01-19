The Briscoe Brothers (Jay and Mark) were the guests on the latest Busted Open Radio to hype up this weekend’s GCW pay-per-view. Here are the highlights:

The lack of potential TV time if they signed with AEW:

Mark Briscoe: “I think once we make that splash, they’re going to want to see it again. I’m not really too worried about that. At the end of the day, we’re providing for our family, so we have to do what we have to do, but I don’t think we have to worry about riding the bench.”

ROH going on hiatus:

Mark Briscoe: “It’s an unfortunate situation. I especially feel bad for our friends, the guys and girls, that might not get an opportunity to work somewhere else. They really need to get back on the grind. That sucks. It’s taking money out of people’s pockets, but it is what it is. You can’t look back. You have to make the best of it.” Jay: “You have to roll with the punches. It’s always glass half full. It has to be. Don’t get me wrong, it was a sudden shock. It really was, but you have to roll with the punches.”

