The Briscoes will be wrestling at Night 1 and Night 2 of ROH’s upcoming Glory By Honor XVIII event.

Ring of Honor announced today that Mark and Jay Briscoe will be going up against Bateman and Dutch of The Righteous at Night 1 of Glory By Honor.

Night 2 will see The Briscoe Brothers vs. Flip Gordon and Demonic Flamita, as previously announced. The Briscoes are currently gunning for their 12th reign with the ROH World Tag Team Titles, currently held by Chris Dickinson and Homicide of Violence Unlimited. Since their Fight on The Farm ended in a draw last month on ROH TV, The Briscoes are 2-0 with wins over Joe Keys and Dante Caballero on the July 9 ROH TV show, and PJ Black and Brian Johnson on July 11 at the Best In The World pay-per-view.

ROH Glory By Honor XVIII Night 1 and Night 2 will air on Friday, August 20 and Saturday, August 21 from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. The events will air live on HonorClub. Below are the updated cards:

NIGHT ONE

ROH World Title Match

Flip Gordon vs. Bandido (c)

ROH Pure Title Match

Rhett Titus with Tracy Williams vs. Jonathan Gresham with Jay Lethal (c)

Violence Unlimited (Brody King, Tony Deppen, ROH World Tag Team Champions Homicide and Chris Dickinson) vs. La Facción Ingobernable (Rush, ROH World Television Champion Dragon Lee, Bestia del Ring, Kenny King)

EC3 vs. Brian Johnson

The Briscoe Brothers vs. The Righteous (Bateman, Dutch)

NIGHT TWO

ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Titles Match

Incoherence (Delirious, Hallowicked, Frightmare) vs. Shane Taylor Promotions (Shane Taylor, Moses, Kaun) (c)

Steel Cage Match

Matt Taven vs. Vincent

Taven’s future ROH World Title shot will be on the line.

MexiSquad (ROH World Champion Bandido and Rey Horus) vs. La Facción Ingobernable (ROH World Television Champion Dragon Lee and Rush)

The Briscoe Brothers vs. Flip Gordon and Demonic Flamita

Violence Unlimited (Brody King, Tony Deppen, ROH World Tag Team Champions Homicide and Chris Dickinson) vs. The Foundation (ROH Pure Champion Jonathan Gresham, Jay Lethal, Rhett Titus, and Tracy Williams)

Danhausen vs. Dalton Castle

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.