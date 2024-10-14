Mark Briscoe says he and his late brother Jay received an offer to work on the WWE NXT brand back in 2013, but they opted to re-sign with Ring of Honor because they were offering more money at the time.

During a recent interview with AIPT Comics, Mark revealed that there were plans for them to debut as part of the Wyatt Family. He said,

“We were going to debut with the Wyatt Family.”

The debut would have taken place on the July 8, 2013 episode of WWE RAW.

In other Mark Briscoe news, he recently spoke with Fightful for a new interview where he announced that he’s still interested in a singles match against Bryan Danielson. He said,

“Mark Briscoe and Bryan Danielson have never wrestled one-on-one. We’ve shared the same ring probably a dozen times, but never one-on-one. The first time I was in the ring with Bryan, it was me and Jay versus Bryan and Samoa Joe. The event that me and my brother went to, that we gave the promoter our backyard wrestling VHS, which is where he agreed to train us at 15 and 16, parents has to sign liability waivers and what not. That was the Super 8 in 2000. Bryan Danielson is a Super 8 alum. He was just breaking in, but him and Spanky, the group that Shawn Michaels trained, they had this reputation, ‘Oh, Shawn Michaels trained these guys.’ I remember American Dragon versus Low Ki. That was one of those matches where, as a young wrestling fan, it has you so sucked in, drawn in, and captivated. The first time me and Bryan wrestled, I was in a little bit in awe of American Dragon, not to mention Samoa Joe’s big scary self. I’m probably 17-18 years old, but not nearly in my full grown body. Bryan kicked the shit out of me that match. Fast forward to 2006, 2007, 2008, when I start getting footing and confidence and a little more beef and bulk on me, we had a match in Japan in NOAH Junior Tag League, me and my brother versus him and Davey Richards. We both hurt our knee in the same match. The next day, we had a ten hour drive to Osaka. One of the NOAH guys put us in touch with a local healer medicine guy, alternative style doctor. Me and Bryan hobbled the streets of Osaka for two hours on bad knees to find this guy who did a little work on our knees and we hobbled on back.“