Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) recently announced that The Briscoes (Jay and Mark Briscoe) will appear at The Art of War Games 2 Event.
There’s no word yet on who The Briscoes will be facing on the show on Saturday, September 3, from the Grand Sports Arena in Chicago, Illinois.
The show will air on Fite and tickets are already on sale.
*WAR GAMES UPDATE*
The BRISCOE BROTHERS come to CHICAGO on September 3rd for #GCWWarGames!
Tickets on Sale FRIDAY at 11AM CST/NOON EST!
GCW presents
The Art of War Games 2!
Saturday, September 3rd
Grand Sports Arena – Chicago
Streaming LIVE on @FiteTV! pic.twitter.com/cUiQr0hDQ6
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) August 5, 2022