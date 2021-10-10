Last night Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) held their Fight Club pay per view special, which featured AEW superstar Jon Moxley defending the GCW championship against deathmatch king Nick Gage in the main event.

However, earlier in the show fans were treated to two surprise guest appearances. First…AEW women’s division star Thunder Rosa showed up to compete in the scramble match that GCW runs at ever big show.

Then…ROH legends Jay and Mark Briscoe, better known as the Briscoes, showed up and confronted GCW tag team champions Mance Warner and Matthew Justice.

You can see several tweets about both surprises below.