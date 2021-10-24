Last night Game Changer Wrestling held their War Ready pay per view special, which featured ROH superstars Mark and Jay Briscoe (Briscoes) challenging Mance Warner and Matthew Justice for the GCW tag team championship.

Dem Boys managed to get the better of Ole Mancer and Justice, and won the titles after a series of J-Drillas and a big elbow from Mark.

The match was originally set up after The Briscoes appeared at the GCW Fight Club earlier this month.