The ROH tag team champion Briscoe Brothers (Mark & Jay) recently participated in a virtual signing with Highspots Wrestling Network and discussed a number of pro-wrestling related topics, including their thoughts on working the legendary Arena Mexico venue. Highlights are below.

Mark calls it one of the most humbling experiences in his career:

For me, one of the most happiest moments and humbling moments if I’m being honest with you was [the] first time we wrestled in Arena Mexico. Just the history in that arena down in Mexico City. Now I’m not gonna say that’s the singular defining moment but that’s one of the first things I just remember thinking.

Jay and Mark later add how cool the experience was as well:

Jay: That sh*t was cool as sh*t. Mark: Holy sh*t. This is awesome. Amazing. Jay: Just the culture, like everything about it man. Mark: Running three, four, five shows a week and putting 10,000 people in there.

