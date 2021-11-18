Top tag team The Briscoe Brothers are reportedly set to be at tonight’s AEW Dynamite taping in Norfolk, Virginia.

There’s no word on if the legendary ROH tag team will appear on the show, or if they’re even in talks to join AEW, but Fightful Select reports that one source claimed the brothers are just at Dynamite to visit. They live less than three hours away in Maryland, but recently fueled the rumor mill when teasing a match against AAA World Tag Team Champions FTR.

The futures of Mark Briscoe and Jay Briscoe have been up in the air ever since ROH announced their major hiatus until April 2022, which will begin next month after the Final Battle pay-per-view. The Briscoes are looking to secure a 12th title reign at Final Battle as they challenge ROH World Tag Team Champions The OGK.

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite will see the debut of another top ROH star as Jay Lethal challenges TNT Champion Sammy Guevara. Lethal has signed with the company.

The Briscoes are also the current GCW World Tag Team Champions.

