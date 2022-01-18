The Briscoe Brothers (Jay and Mark) were the latest guests on Busted Open Radio to hype up this weekend’s GCW pay-per-view from Hammerstein Ballroom, as well as discuss all things pro-wrestling, including their thoughts on potentially signing with WWE. Highlights are below.

Jay says that he and Mark would definitely survive in WWE:

“I think we could definitely survive. At the end of the day, you have to get in the ring and ring the bell.”

Mark is confident that they would make Vince McMahon money:

“I think we could survive and thrive. Vince McMahon likes money. We go out there and between those ropes, that’s what we do, we would make the company money. That’s bottom line. Not trying to sound cocky or anything.”

Jay is very confident in him and his brother’s abilities:

“We’re very confident in our abilities. Especially right now, we’re at the top of our game and anywhere we go, we’re going to survive and thrive.”

Whether they are interested in splitting up for singles runs at this time:

“Nah. Right now, we’re at the top of our game. What we can do in a tag team wrestling match, nobody else can do. It wouldn’t make sense for us to be singles wrestlers.”

