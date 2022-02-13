House of Glory has announced on Twitter that the Briscoes will be taking on the Lucha Bros in a dream tag matchup at the promotion’s March 11th Salvation event at the Amazura in Queens, New York.

This will be the first time either team has ever faced off with each other. The Briscoes are the current ROH tag team champions, while the Lucha Bros are former AEW tag team champions. Full details, including where tickets can be purchased, are below.