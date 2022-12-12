The Briscoes won the ROH Tag Team Titles from FTR at Final Battle in a dog collar match.

The Briscoes discussed while doing an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Fightful) about their trilogy of matches. Here are the highlights:

Jay on where the trilogy ranks among their best matches:

“That’s a tough one. It’s hard because this one is so fresh, it was two days ago. When we look back, when we’re old and retired and in the rocking chair looking back, the trilogy of 2022, Briscoes and FTR, it’s going to be hard to beat.”

Mark on if the matches are the best of their careers:

“Definitely so. We’re still rolling and still on the ride, stay tuned, there is more to come. As of right now, on the ride, I’m thinking the three we had with FTR is going to stand out at the end of the day.”

Mark on their mindset going into Final Battle: