Ring of Honor has announced that the Briscoes will be defending the GCW tag team championship against Effy and AJ Gray at the November 14th Honor For All event, which air exclusively on the promotion’s HonorClub service. The news was broken on the latest episode of ROH Week by Week. You can check out that, as well as an updated card for the event below.

-Bandido versus Demonic Flamita no DQ match for the ROH world championship

-Dragon Lee/Kenny king versus The OGK for the ROH tag team championship

-The Briscoes versus AJ Gray/Effy for the GCW tag team championship

-Jonathan Gresham versus Brody King

-Tracy Williams versus Taylor Rust

-Quinn McKay versus Vita Von Starr versus Trish Adora versus Holidead