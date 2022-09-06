House Of Glory Wrestling (HOG) recently announced a big match for its Genesis PPV Event on Saturday, September 24th, from the NYC Arena in Queens, New York.

The Briscoes (Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe) will put their HOG Tag Team Championships on the line against Dark Order (Evil Uno and Stu Grayson).

The show will air live on FITE TV, with tickets available at this link.