Following their loss to The Acclaimed on this evening’s AEW Dynamite FTR learned that they would be defending their ROH tag team titles at this Saturday’s Final Battle pay-per-view.
The Top Guys will once again be facing The Brisoces, which will complete a trilogy of matches that the two teams have had this year. Not only that, the match will be contested under double dog-collar rules.
#TheGunns @coltengunn & @theaustingunn have a gift for #FTR @CashWheelerFTR @DaxFTR
It's a Double Dog Collar Match against #DEMBOYS #TheBriscoes @jaybriscoe84 @SussexCoChicken for the #ROH World Tag Team Championship at #ROHFinalBattle LIVE on PPV this SATURDAY! pic.twitter.com/fIp8H8Dkc6
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 8, 2022
ROH World Title Match
Claudio Castagnoli vs. Chris Jericho (c)
Castagnoli must join The Jericho Appreciation Society if he loses.
Pure Wrestling Rules Match for the ROH Pure Title
Wheeler Yuta vs. Daniel Garcia (c)
Double Dog Collar Match for the ROH World Tag Team Titles
The Briscoes vs. AAA & IWGP Tag Team Champions FTR (c)
ROH Women’s World Title Match
Athena vs. Mercedes Martinez (c)
ROH World Television Title Match
Juice Robinson vs. AEW TNT Champion Samoa Joe (c)
ROH Six-Man Tag Team Titles Match
Gates of Agony and Brian Cage vs. Dalton Castle and The Boys (c)
Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland vs. Shane Taylor and JD Griffey