Following their loss to The Acclaimed on this evening’s AEW Dynamite FTR learned that they would be defending their ROH tag team titles at this Saturday’s Final Battle pay-per-view.

The Top Guys will once again be facing The Brisoces, which will complete a trilogy of matches that the two teams have had this year. Not only that, the match will be contested under double dog-collar rules.

ROH World Title Match

Claudio Castagnoli vs. Chris Jericho (c)

Castagnoli must join The Jericho Appreciation Society if he loses.

Pure Wrestling Rules Match for the ROH Pure Title

Wheeler Yuta vs. Daniel Garcia (c)

Double Dog Collar Match for the ROH World Tag Team Titles

The Briscoes vs. AAA & IWGP Tag Team Champions FTR (c)

ROH Women’s World Title Match

Athena vs. Mercedes Martinez (c)

ROH World Television Title Match

Juice Robinson vs. AEW TNT Champion Samoa Joe (c)

ROH Six-Man Tag Team Titles Match

Gates of Agony and Brian Cage vs. Dalton Castle and The Boys (c)

Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland vs. Shane Taylor and JD Griffey