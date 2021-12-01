ROH superstars Mark and Jay Briscoe, better known as the Briscoes, released a new video on their Twitter profile hyping up their upcoming free agency following ROH announcing that they will be going on hiatus in 2022. Dem Boys begin by warning talents on the independent circuits, stating that they can show up “anywhere” at any point. They later express their appreciation to fans for the love and support they have received over the years.

Their full exchange can be read below. (Thanks to WrestleZone for the transcription)

Mark: “Now ladies and gentlemen, at this point, I think it’s only proper that we let you know a little something about what’s going on.”

Jay: “We gotta give them a heads up. We gotta give the fans out there a heads up.

Mark: “That we know y’all are excited that you possibly gonna be seeing them boys, The Briscoe Brothers at your local independent wrestling promotion.”

Jay: “There’s a very good chance, you never know just where we might pop up.”

Mark: “We could pop up anywhere these days.”

Jay: “Hey but here’s what we gotta let y’all know. Now please understand this: we ain’t out there getting paid by the hour.”

Mark: “That’s the thing. That’s the thing, we trying to just eliminate all chances of disappointment. We might not be out there that long.”

Jay: “And no disrespect to the younger generation of independent talent that’s wrestling on these shows. We been doing this for 21 years now, man.”

Mark: “Almost 22 at this point.”

Jay: “I done forgot more sh-t than y’all probably even know. Okay? And we like barracudas in a pond full of bluegills, man. And we can’t help [it], we got let out the cage.”

Mark: “That’s what it is. I’m worried about that envelope. I’m worried about getting that envelope from the man that handed me the envelope with the money in it.

Jay: “And we like gorillas in the goat pen, baby. We can’t help that this is just how it got to be, man. It don’t matter if we wrestling the local hometown heroes at their local fire hall, or we wrestling the by god Uso brothers in the Philadelphia Spectrum.”

Mark: “Hey, we do what we do, baby. We trying to get that envelope, trying to get that sack of money with that dollar sign on it, you understand? We got families, we got mouths to feed.”

Jay: “Hey, so we don’t get paid by the hour. Hope y’all understand that. If you sitting at home, eating a bucket of popcorn, watching the Briscoes. If you wanna finish that whole bucket, you better hurry up and eat that sh-t.”

Mark: “Pick your pace up, pick up your popcorn-eating pace, if know what I’m saying. Because you more than likely ain’t gonna make it through that whole bucket by the time it’s one, two, three.”

Jay: “Just gotta let y’all know, we appreciate y’all and we’ll see you at the shows.”