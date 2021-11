Ring of Honor legends Jay and Mark Briscoe, better known as the Briscoe brothers, released a new video on the ROH Youtube channel addressing the upcoming company hiatus, and how the pro-wrestling industry would not be the same without ROH’s contributions over the years. The former 10-time tag champions say that while their future is uncertain, they are excited for the new potential opportunities afforded, which includes their current tag title reign in Game Changer Wrestling.

