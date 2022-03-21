The Briscoes (Jay Briscoe & Mark Briscoe) vs. The Commonwealth Connection (Doug Williams & Harry Smith) took place in the finals of the 2022 Crockett Cup at Sunday’s Crockett Cup Night 2 event from Nashville, TN at the Nashville Fairgrounds on FITE TV.

Jay hit the Jay Driller on Doug and Mark follows up with an elbow from the top to win.

Earlier in the night in the semi-finals, The Commonwealth Connection beat La Rebelión (Bestia 666 and Mecha Wolf) while The Briscoe Brothers defeated The Cardonas (Mike Knox and VSK).