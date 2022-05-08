Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions Violent by Design put their titles on the line against Jay and Mark Briscoe at Impact Wrestling’s Under Siege special on Saturday night from the Promowest Pavilion in Newport, KY that aired on Impact Plus and FITE TV.

They caught Deaner in a Doomsday Device for the victory to become new champions.

Violent By Design became the champions on March 5th at Sacrifice by beating The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson).