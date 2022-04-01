The Briscoes are your new GCW World Tag Team Champions.

Thursday’s GCW Joey Janela’s Spring Break 6 Part One event opened with The Briscoes defeating The Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner, Matthew Justice) and former champions The H8 Club (Nick Gage, SLADE) to win the titles.

Gage’s partner Matt Tremont was unable to make it to the show, so Gage started the match by himself. SLADE ended up coming out and helping him, but the match ended with The Briscoes hitting a Doomsday Device on SLADE for the title change.

This is the second GCW title reign for Mark Briscoe and Jay Briscoe, and they are the first-ever two-time GCW champs. Gage and Tremont won the titles back at The Wrld On GCW in New York City on January 23, by defeating The Briscoes.

After last night’s GCW event, The Briscoes went on to defeat Homicide and Low Ki in the main event of the WrestleCon SuperShow.

The Briscoes are also the current ROH World Tag Team Champions. They will defend their titles against AAA World Tag Team Champions FTR at tonight’s ROH Supercard of Honor XV event. Mark and Jay are also the current House of Glory Tag Team Champions.

GCW debuted new tag team title belts last night at the JJSB6 event. You can see a few photos and videos from the match below:

MDK ALL FN DAY!!! Empieza fuerte el #JJSB6 con e combate por los campeonatos de parejas. H8 Club vs. SCG vs. The Briscoes! pic.twitter.com/CU1sLXN2dC — Fede Fromhell (@FFromhell) April 1, 2022

MDK ALL FUCKIN DAY! Nick Gage vs Briscoes vs SGC for the BEAUTIFUL new GCW Tag Title’s kicks off #JJSB6 IN FAIR PARK! pic.twitter.com/uFijT7veJ3 — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) April 1, 2022

🚨🚨 WE ARE LIVE ON #FITE WITH #JJSB6 Part 1 Opening the show is a three-way battle for the @GCWrestling_ Tag Team Titles.#TheBriscoes vs. Second Gear Crew vs. Nick Gage Who will walk away with the brand new titles? ▶️ https://t.co/UeU8c0hMER pic.twitter.com/Nle2XpytPf — FITE (@FiteTV) April 1, 2022

SLADE is Nick Gage's partner, straight out of Bloodsport 8#JJSB6 pic.twitter.com/4wGa3c6an4 — 𓆩 punker 𓆪 #ProtectTransKids (@ratedrmessiah) April 1, 2022

Just three bald dudes having fun with pizza cutters, it doesn’t get more wholesome than that. #JJSB6 #GCWCollective pic.twitter.com/9SiyhF8i01 — Squill (@itsthemoonbear) April 1, 2022

Reach For The Sky Boy. Los Briscoes son los nuevos Campeones en Parejas de @GCWrestling_ luego de vencer en la primera lucha de #JJSB6. Vaya manera de comenzar con esta fiesta de primavera. #GCW pic.twitter.com/bR7auzHZ63 — El Face Genérico 2.0 (@FaceGenerico) April 1, 2022

The Briscoes are once again GCW World Tag Team Champions#JJSB6 pic.twitter.com/zzkRGLUoAo — 𓆩 punker 𓆪 #ProtectTransKids (@ratedrmessiah) April 1, 2022

The Briscoes win GCW Tag Team titles at Joey Janela's Spring Break 6 pic.twitter.com/HRmWBL8xTT — Hitman Abhishek ✰ (@AbhishekPW) April 1, 2022

#AndNew GCW Tag Team Champions The Briscoes pic.twitter.com/Umd8i1AGet — Bobby Porter (@BobbyPorter_) April 1, 2022

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.