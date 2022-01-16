Yesterday we reported that the Toronto Star put out a story covering the competition between WWE and AEW, which included WWE taking a shot at their current rival for showcasing “gory self-mutilation” in the recent street fight between Anna Jay, Tay Conti, Penelope Ford, and The Bunny on the New Year’s Smash edition of AEW Rampage.

WWE’s full quote was: “If you look at the gory self-mutilation that bloodied several women in the December 31 event on TNT, it quickly becomes clear that these are very different businesses,” WWE stated. “We had an edgier product in the ‘Attitude’ era and in a 2022 world, we don’t believe that type of dangerous and brutal display is appealing to network partners, sponsors, venues, children, or the general public as a whole.”

Since then Conti, Jay, and The Bunny have all responded to WWE on Twitter by sharing photos of the aftermath of the bloody brawl, one that received critical acclaim from fans after its conclusion. You can see their responses below.