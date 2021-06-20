During her appearance on AEW Unrestricted, The Bunny spoke on the need to reinvent her character upon joining AEW. Here’s what she had to say:

In terms of reinventing my character, I felt like having my hair cut off was a bit of a breaking point for the character Allie and also for myself. Coming into AEW, I was going through a really hard time, and I felt really directionless in my life in general. When I was able to reinvent myself as The Bunny, I got to take all that energy and all of those things that I was going through and inject them into the character, which I think helps make her more authentic because it was coming from a real place. I needed change. I desperately needed change, and I feel like The Bunny – I guess she’s a little crazy sometimes, but she’s crazy for a reason. She’s crazy for a reason, and I felt like creatively, it helped me express some of those feelings I had. And I felt like it was time. I had been this super bubbly, happy persona, and it was time to switch it over. It was time to show a different side of myself as a Bunny.

Credit: AEW Unrestricted. H/T 411Mania.