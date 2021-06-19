During her appearance on AEW Unrestricted, The Bunny spoke on how much she enjoys being able to work with her husband, The Blade. Here’s what she had to say:

Well, I guess first and foremost, working with my husband and not only working with him but being in the moment where he got to debut at AEW, was probably one of the highlights of my entire career. It was very emotional for myself for Andy, Butch, and for [The Blade]. I felt very, very lucky because I know how hard he’s worked to get to this point. I mean, he’s been in the business for 20 years, just to be able to crawl out of a ring and stand side by side with him was, man, that was so cool. I’m getting emotional just talking about it because I was so proud. I was so proud of him. I was like, yes, you deserve this. I was happy for me, obviously, but it was more like, nah, this is your moment, and I just want you to soak it up. So, that was really cool. And I love working with him, and I love working with Andy and I feel very lucky because I’ve got my husband and one of my best friends with me, so it’s pretty cool.

Credit: AEW Unrestricted. H/T 411Mania.