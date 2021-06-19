During her appearance on AEW Unrestricted, The Bunny spoke on how she found out she’d be having her first match in AEW. Here’s what she had to say:

That was also unexpected. I was actually in line at Target buying Oreos, shocking, I know, and I got the call. And it was like, ‘Can you be available to wrestle on Fyter Fest?’ And I think it was a couple of days, maybe two days, and I remember I was holding the Oreos in my hands and I was like, yeah, OK, I think I’ll just put these down. I was given the opportunity, and I remember just feeling so happy and excited to walk out during my entrance and see all the fans. It was one of the coolest experiences ever, and I really felt, at that moment, I was now officially part of AEW because leading up to that, it’s like that thing where you know that you work there but you haven’t really had a full taste of it yet. And then once I actually walked out and I felt the crowd, what a high. I rode a wave. I was so happy.

