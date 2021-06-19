During her appearance on AEW Unrestricted, The Bunny spoke on drawing inspiration from television and movies for her current character. Here’s what she had to say:

The Bunny is kind of a combination of a lot of different things. I love horror movies. It’s my favorite genre, and I like to draw things out of characters that I’ve seen and kind of take little pieces of that. One of my inspirations for The Bunny is a character from House of 1000 Corpses and The Devil’s Rejects. There’s a character called Baby, so I drew a little inspiration from her. I drew some inspiration from another TV show that I love called The Vampire Diaries. There’s a character named Katherine. She’s a very interesting character. I took some from that. The movie The Strangers, I took some from that, but then also, I took a lot, believe it or not, from my own experience in my own life. I kind of took all of that and threw it into The Bunny because when you’re a character, there has to be some authenticity there. There has to be some real life there or it’s going to come across as completely fake. So, I feel you have to draw from your own experiences a little bit, even if those are amplified, even if those are over the top, to make your character work. So, I draw a lot from real life into The Bunny.

Credit: AEW Unrestricted. H/T 411Mania.