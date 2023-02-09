AEW star The Bunny, also known as Allie, was potentially injured on this evening’s edition of Dynamite from El Paso, Texas.

Allie was taking on AEW Women’s Champion Jamie Hayter in a non-title matchup, and was giving the champ a run for her money until a spot that occurred during a commercial break. Hayter slammed Allie’s head off the ring apron and the challenger came up loopy. She tried to finish the matchup, but was noticeably wobbly on her feet. Hayter immediately hit the Hayterade (ripcord lariat) and pinned Allie for the victory.

Well, that sucks. Hayter and Bunny only get a few minutes and the majority of the match took place during the picture-in-picture commercial break. The Bunny appeared legit hurt so they may have went home early. #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/rZ2XYCTkms — CJ❌2K23 (@Crucifixio) February 9, 2023

As of now there has been no update given by Allie or AEW. From all of us here at Wrestling Headlines we’d like to wish her a speedy recovery.