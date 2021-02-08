During their interview with WINCLY, The Bushwackers spoke on never holding the WWE tag titles. Here’s what they had to say:

Tully and Arn had the belts, and we were put with them. We set it, and we did a bit of an angle. Those days, on television, we had jobbers. We’re doing the battering ram on enhancement talent, and the guy’s giving up on you on the other side of the ring.

He puts me in a headlock, and he’s running me. My head’s supposed to hit the gentleman’s stomach. The guy freaked out and turns, and my head hit his hip. I cracked a vertebrae on my neck, hairline head fractures. I was out for 10 weeks, and Butch had to run with Tully for ten weeks till they (the titles) changed. I killed our chance for the belts there.

Nearly every town that we went in, once we were over, he (McMahon) would put our match on last because you always wanted to send the people home happy. The main event would be on before us, or two before us. Then we would be saved for the very last match. We would go on there with the music, and the people would go home so happy. So we did that for many years for WWE. We didn’t need a belt for that.