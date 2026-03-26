An absent AEW name has surfaced with a candid update on his status.

And it sounds like a return could be on the horizon.

After more than a year away from in-ring action in All Elite Wrestling, The Butcher has confirmed that he remains under contract with the company while opening up about the circumstances behind his lengthy absence.

Speaking in a recent interview, Butcher pointed to his tag team partner’s injury as a key factor in his time away from AEW programming.

“I mean, still under contract. That was the big thing is Blade had his back fused. So, like, as a tag team wrestler, it’s like how many times can you send a guy out there in singles matches and then they lose after you know what I mean?” Butcher said. “Like you kind of have to shove them. And I kind of understand and try to be like humble with that. It gets it does seep into your head like, ‘Dude, what did I do wrong?’ You know what I mean? Cause like no one talks to you. I haven’t. You know what I mean? Like, it’s not like they’re checking up on me every week, going like, ‘How you doing, dude?’”

That frustration is real.

Despite that, Butcher made it clear he holds no ill will, instead expressing appreciation for AEW continuing to pay him throughout his absence.

“It’s just like, ‘We’ll call you when we need you.’ And that is kind of like a head [ __ ] But like at the same time, you know, I’m so grateful because I get paid every two weeks and like, you know, Blade is now healthy, so we can like work indies and stuff like that,” he continued.

With his partner now healthy, Butcher hinted that the duo could be inching closer to a return, especially given the current landscape in AEW.

“And just waiting for the call for a return, and hopefully it happens soon. I know that there’s like a lot of injuries going on right now in AEW. So, that’s usually an indicator that, like they’re probably going to bring some guys back that they’re sitting,” Butcher finished.

The Butcher, 48, last competed in AEW in February 2025.