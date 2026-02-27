The Butcher is ready to lace up the boots for AEW again.

And he’s making that clear publicly.

More than a year after his last appearance inside an AEW ring, The Butcher, real name Andy Williams, took to social media on Thursday night to express his desire to return to action for the company.

Whether that means stepping back in as a singles competitor or reuniting with longtime tag team partner The Blade, he’s open to either opportunity.

“Last time I wrestled an AEW match was a year and 7 days ago,” The Butcher wrote. “Would love to get back out there either with Blade or just myself. Best shape of my life and no dance partners.”

The Blade, who underwent spinal surgery in 2024, has since been medically cleared and is able to compete again, opening the door for a potential reunion of the duo if the opportunity presents itself.

In a follow-up reply to a fan, The Butcher made it clear that his comments weren’t rooted in frustration or resentment toward the promotion.

“Honestly, there’s so many great wrestlers right now. I’m sure it’s difficult to book a show with such an insane roster,” he wrote. “It’s not hard feelings, i just feel i have a lot more in the tank.”

The Butcher & The Bade have been part of AEW since the company’s inaugural year in 2019 and have remained steady contributors to the tag team division over the years.

