Tony Khan has revealed that “The Butcher” Andy Williams had been in talks with AEW about potentially transitioning into a backstage role prior to his passing.

Ahead of the September 12 edition of AEW Collision, Khan appeared on social media and discussed the company’s planned tributes to Williams, who passed away on September 5 at the age of 48.

During the appearance, Khan revealed that Williams had recently acknowledged that his in-ring career would not last forever and had begun discussing other ways he could contribute to AEW.

“In recent weeks, Andy [Williams] had been in conversations with AEW about things outside of the ring. Andy passed away as a very young man at 48 years old. In recent weeks, he had said, ‘I don’t think I’m gonna be able to wrestle forever,’” Khan said.

According to Khan, Williams had ideas regarding AEW’s promotional efforts and potentially working behind the scenes. He had even met with members of the company’s staff in August.

“Andy had ideas for AEW promotions and how he could contribute backstage. Andy just had a few weeks ago, in August, Andy had meetings with my staff that I set up. I was interested in Andy continuing here out of the ring,” Khan added.

Williams had been with AEW since 2019, primarily competing as The Butcher alongside The Blade.

AEW honored Williams during the September 12 episode of Collision, which included a 10-bell salute and a tribute video featuring several members of the AEW roster.