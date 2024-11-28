An AEW Original is celebrating five full years being “#AllElite.”
The Butcher, real name Andy Williams, of The Butcher & The Blade home-grown tag-team, surfaced on social media on Thanksgiving Day on Thursday, November 28, 2024, to release a statement celebrating his five-year anniversary with AEW.
“Yesterday was 5 [years] with AEW for me,” he wrote via X today. “I feel like I’ve lived 50 lives since then. Monocle, pants sash, long hair, tassels, fat, shredded, bald, [Dean] Malenko trunks, bunk house Butch, white clothes … etc.”
He continued, “Now I’m [AEW] Rampage-man or something. Love what this company has allowed me to do.”
