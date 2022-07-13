AEW star Andy Williams, better known as the Butcher on television, recently joined Renee Paquette on The Sessions to discuss a wide range of topics, which included Williams opening up about his love for music now that his metal band is no longer performing. That and more from the interview can be found in the highlights below.

Says he is not working on music currently, but pitches an idea to do a band vs. wrestler DJ show:

“Now that the band is done, I’m not currently working on music. My brain is still there and it wants to work. I have this cool thing I want to do with wrestlers and my band friends and kind of do shows where it’s like a band guy versus a wrestler guy and they just do DJ sets. I’ll MC the thing. You know how it is, there are some wrestlers that just don’t have the personality to put them on a microphone. But, there’s also band dudes like that, you don’t want to go putting a guitar player up there that can’t talk.”

His dream for the concept would involve Orange Cassidy:

“A dream would be like Orange [Cassidy] versus, cause Orange’s music taste is like all over the place. There’s times where I’ll see him vibing with stuff, like pop music that I don’t know about. He’ll just be in his own head listening to it and I’ll always ask him ‘Dude, what’s going on? Tell me about that, I wanna hear it’. Then he’ll tell me what he’s feeling when he listens to a song. I don’t know, as a musician and a student, I love hearing that stuff. So I’d probably do like Orange versus a metal dude and see how weird the room is.”

