The Cavinder Twins are set to begin training with WWE this spring.

Social media stars Haley Cavinder and Hanna Cavinder recently announced that they will be forgoing their fifth and final season of college basketball eligibility at the University of Miami, to instead begin their WWE journeys. The twins signed WWE NIL deals in 2021, then the following year they transferred from Fresno State to Miami.

“We love the WWE,” Haley said last week. “Their fanbase, their sport, the fitness side of it. That fits to Hanna and I’s brain and aligns great with us. So yeah, we’re very excited about the future with them.”

In an update, Colin Salao of TheStreet reports that the twins will begin training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando in the spring.

The Cavinder Twins’ agent Jeff Hoffman of Everett Sports Marketing told TheStreet that this will be the first time the Twins will have in-ring training with WWE, but they are “open to exploring” an opportunity to perform with WWE under the right circumstances.

“The potential — what could be — I think they’d be excited if that type of opportunity presented itself for them to be main features in the WWE,” Hoffman said. ““WWE fans provide such positive comments, feedback, and energy to the twins.”

Hoffman acknowledged that the twins will have to make it through the developmental process before making it to WWE TV.

“The WWE, they have a very specific training process — They don’t just fit people into storylines and say, ‘Here you go.’” Hoffman said. “The twins are D1 athletes, they’re extremely fit, healthy, exercise constantly, but there’s also a process through the training to make sure you understand not only movements but safety.”

The Cavinder Twins could’ve stayed on for one more year with the University of Miami Hurricanes, who they helped steer to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament for the first time in school history, but now they have decided to “start a new chapter in their lives.”

