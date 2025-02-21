TNA iMPACT LIVE kicked off with a bang on Thursday night.

Opening up the special live episode of TNA iMPACT on AXS TV, Sportsnet and TNA+ from Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida on Thursday night, February 20, 2025, was the Joe Hendry Encore Championship Concert.

After the TNA World Champion sang one song, he was cut off by the debuting duo of The Colons. As fans chanted “Where’s Carlito?!” at them, they spoke until being cut off themselves by the debuting Elijah.

Elijah, formerly known as Elias, would go on to sing with Hendry before TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella arrived and announced Hendry & Elijah vs. The Colons in a tag-team main event later in the show.