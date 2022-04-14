The Crash, a smaller lucha-libre promotion in Mexico, announced the lineup for their May 13th event, which includes matchups featuring Travis Banks and Marty Scurll. The two well-known stars were both named in the 2020 Speaking Out Movement, and have been blacklisted from most major pro-wrestling organizations.

Also announced for the show was former WWE 205 Live star Lince Dorado. However, Dorado revealed in a new tweet that he’s asked The Crash to remove him from the show, or change the matchup he was in competing in, which was a tag against Scurll and Banks. His full tweet reads:

I have asked @TheCrashLuchas to remove me from the show or change my match for their May event. Nothing else needs to be said. It’s my decision as I’m not influenced by anybody! They are working on it.

Check out the lineup and Dorado’s tweet below.