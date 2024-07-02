More WWE stars are set to debut for Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XI.

Brutus and Julius Creed will be competing at the event, which takes place on July 28th in Brooklyn, New York and will be available on Triller TV+.

From the amateur wrestling mats, to the ring of @WWENXT, this pair of brutes are now storming their way to Bloodsport mat. Brutus and Julius Creed are coming to Josh Barnett's: Bloodsport XI. Get your tickets while they last – https://t.co/8RHBkRwkdg pic.twitter.com/D5RSDfOPX4 — (@JoshLBarnett) July 2, 2024

Former two-time NXT women’s champion Shayna Baszler competed at Bloodsport X, and will be competing again at Bloodsports XI along with The Creeds. NXT’s Charlie Dempsey has also done Bloodsport as a WWE star.