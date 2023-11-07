The Creed Brothers are on a roll.

Julius and Brutus Creed improved to 2-0 since joining the WWE main roster, picking up another big tag-team victory on this week’s post-Crown Jewel episode of Raw against the DIY duo of Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano.

Prior to the bout, The Creed Brothers and Ivy Nile signed their contracts to officially join the Raw roster. Ivy Nile made her WWE Raw in-ring debut as part of the Women’s Battle Royal to determine the next challenger for Rhea Ripley’s WWE Women’s World Championship.

Check out a photo of The Creed Brothers and Ivy Nile signing their Raw contracts below. Also below is footage of their match against DIY from the show.