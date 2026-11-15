The former Creed Brothers have officially arrived in All Elite Wrestling.

During the AEW Full Gear 2026 pay-per-view on Saturday night, November 14, at the arena in Phoenix, Arizona, the former WWE tag-team duo made their surprise debut under the new name, The Kasper Brothers.

The unexpected arrival came immediately following The Young Bucks’ successful defense of the AEW World Tag Team Championships against Mark Davis and Jake Doyle of The Don Callis Family.

After Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson were presented with their titles, Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin of the Motor City Machine Guns made their way to the ring. Rather than attacking the champions, Shelley and Sabin helped them to their feet and offered handshakes, congratulating The Young Bucks while making it clear that they intended to challenge for the championships.

That’s when things took an unexpected turn.

A siren sounded throughout the arena before unfamiliar entrance music began playing, signaling the arrival of The Kasper Brothers, formerly known to WWE fans as Julius Creed and Brutus Creed.

The newcomers immediately stormed the ring and attacked both The Young Bucks and the Motor City Machine Guns, leaving members of both teams laid out.

Moments later, FTR’s Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler rushed to the ring, seemingly looking to make the save. Instead, the former AEW World Tag Team Champions joined the attack, working alongside The Kasper Brothers to continue the beatdown.

The segment concluded with FTR and The Kasper Brothers shaking hands in the ring, confirming their apparent new alliance before leaving together.

The surprise debut immediately introduces another major team into AEW’s tag-team division, with The Kasper Brothers making their intentions clear by targeting two of the company’s established teams on their first night.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Full Gear 2026 Results coverage here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.