The Creed Brothers are reportedly finished with WWE.

According to one source, Julius Creed and Brutus Creed have departed the company following the expiration of their contracts.

The report indicates that the departure was a mutual decision, with both sides apparently agreeing to part ways rather than negotiate new deals.

The Creed Brothers established themselves as one of WWE’s most physically imposing tag teams after arriving in NXT, bringing their collegiate amateur wrestling backgrounds and power-based offensive style to the company’s developmental brand.

The duo initially rose to prominence as members of Diamond Mine, a faction that also featured Roderick Strong, Ivy Nile and Malcolm Bivens.

Their success included winning the 2022 Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, defeating MSK in the tournament finals at NXT Vengeance Day.

Later that year, Julius and Brutus captured the NXT Tag Team Championships by defeating Pretty Deadly at NXT In Your House on June 4, 2022. Their championship reign lasted 92 days.

The brothers eventually made the jump to WWE’s main roster before returning to NXT in 2026, where they once again became involved in the brand’s tag team division.

As of this writing, neither Julius nor Brutus has publicly addressed the reported departure, and there has been no official announcement regarding their next destination.

UPDATED: WWE has already moved the Superstar profiles of Julius and Brutus Creed to their Alumni section at WWE.com (see photos below).

UPDATE x2: Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com is reporting that within the promotion, it was believed that the 2026 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic was The Creeds’ farewell.

“I cannot yet confirm that the Creeds are gone from WWE, but they have been moved to the Alumni section on the website,” he noted. “I do know that their deals are/were up very soon and there was a belief within the company that the Dusty Cup was their farewell.”

(H/T: Fightful Select)