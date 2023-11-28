The Judgment Day have their next challengers for the Undisputed WWE World Tag-Team Championships.

During this week’s post-Survivor Series 2023 episode of Monday Night Raw from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN., The Creed Brothers won the Tag-Team Turmoil match to become the new number one contenders to the tag titles.

Julius and Brutus Creed won three straight matches with their double-team Brutus Ball top-rope finisher to emerge victorious in the gauntlet, which also included The New Day, Indus Sher, Alpha Academy, Imperium and DIY.

With the win, The Creed Brothers are now next in line to challenge the tag titles, which are currently held by The Judgment Day duo of Damian Priest and Finn Balor.