WWE’s Royal Rumble will kick off the company’s 2023 pay-per-view schedule on January 28 in San Antonio, Texas.

BetOnline has released the betting odds for the Men’s Royal Rumble, where the winner will earn a title shot against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Title at WrestleMania 39:

Cody Rhodes

+100

Sami Zayn

+300

The Rock

+400

Seth Rollins

+1000

Theory

+1400

Kevin Owens

+1600

Drew Mcintyre

+2000

Riddle

+2000

Karrion Kross

+2000

Gunther

+2200

Brock Lesnar

+2500

AJ Styles

+2500

Roman Reigns

+3000

Bobby Lashley

+3000

Bron Breakker

+3300

Finn Balor

+3300

Big E

+4000

Edge

+4000

Montez Ford

+4000

Damian Priest

+5000

Sheamus

+5000

Randy Orton

+6600

The Miz

+8000

Johnny Gargano

+8000

Logan Paul

+8000

John Cena

+10000

Madcap Moss

+10000

Ricochet

+10000

Omos

+15000

Shinsuke Nakamura

+15000

Gable Steveson

+20000

Veer Mahaan

+20000

Kofi Kingston

+20000

Butch

+20000

Ridge Holland

+20000

Dolph Ziggler

+20000

Dexter Lumis

+20000

Ciampa

+25000

Jinder Mahal

+25000

Otis

+25000

Chad Gable

+25000

Rey Mysterio

+25000

Xavier Woods

+25000

Happy Corbin

+25000

Mustafa Ali

+25000

Rick Boogs

+25000

Santos Escobar

+25000

Shanky

+25000

Tyler Bate

+25000

Apollo Crews

+40000

Carmelo Hayes

+50000

Grayson Waller

+50000

Joe Gacy

+50000

Nathan Frazer

+50000

Tony D’Angelo

+50000

Von Wagner

+50000