WWE’s Royal Rumble will kick off the company’s 2023 pay-per-view schedule on January 28 in San Antonio, Texas.
BetOnline has released the betting odds for the Men’s Royal Rumble, where the winner will earn a title shot against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Title at WrestleMania 39:
Cody Rhodes
+100
Sami Zayn
+300
The Rock
+400
Seth Rollins
+1000
Theory
+1400
Kevin Owens
+1600
Drew Mcintyre
+2000
Riddle
+2000
Karrion Kross
+2000
Gunther
+2200
Brock Lesnar
+2500
AJ Styles
+2500
Roman Reigns
+3000
Bobby Lashley
+3000
Bron Breakker
+3300
Finn Balor
+3300
Big E
+4000
Edge
+4000
Montez Ford
+4000
Damian Priest
+5000
Sheamus
+5000
Randy Orton
+6600
The Miz
+8000
Johnny Gargano
+8000
Logan Paul
+8000
John Cena
+10000
Madcap Moss
+10000
Ricochet
+10000
Omos
+15000
Shinsuke Nakamura
+15000
Gable Steveson
+20000
Veer Mahaan
+20000
Kofi Kingston
+20000
Butch
+20000
Ridge Holland
+20000
Dolph Ziggler
+20000
Dexter Lumis
+20000
Ciampa
+25000
Jinder Mahal
+25000
Otis
+25000
Chad Gable
+25000
Rey Mysterio
+25000
Xavier Woods
+25000
Happy Corbin
+25000
Mustafa Ali
+25000
Rick Boogs
+25000
Santos Escobar
+25000
Shanky
+25000
Tyler Bate
+25000
Apollo Crews
+40000
Carmelo Hayes
+50000
Grayson Waller
+50000
Joe Gacy
+50000
Nathan Frazer
+50000
Tony D’Angelo
+50000
Von Wagner
+50000