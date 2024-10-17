The president of The CW Network is stepping down.

Deadline is reporting that Dennis Miller will be departing his position as The CW president after just two years.

Brad Schwartz, the president of CW Entertainment, is expected to succeed him. It is said that rumors of Millers’ exit have been circulating for the last few weeks.

Of course, WWE NXT recently made its debut on the CW Network.

Miller previously worked with Pop TV and brought TNA Wrestling to the network. He’s also been known as a big proponent of wrestling, and has overseen the network’s entertainment slate to include live sports deals such as ACC football, basketball, and LIV Golf.

Just last year, Miller signed a multiyear contract extension that would have kept him with the network until 2027.

Miller, who will officially leave his position at the end of the month, issued the following statement:

“I’ve had a front row seat during a remarkable 11-year run with Nexstar and enjoyed navigating this period of significant transformation for the network. With some of the highest ratings The CW has seen in years and long-term contracts with an array of premium live sports in place, the future of The CW looks very promising.”