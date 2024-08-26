The Dark Order being included on the card at AEW All In: London 2024 was a very last-minute decision.

Alex Reynolds, John Silver and Evil Uno spoke on a special behind-the-scenes episode of their digital series released on Monday about not being sure going into the show if they were going to get to have a Wembley Stadium moment or not this year.

Featured below is an excerpt from the episode where they spoke about getting a Wembley moment this year at All In as part of the 16-man tag-team match on the “Zero Hour” pre-show.

EU: Big Wembley moment for us. We’ve actually been thinking about this for a long time. We missed out on last year’s Wembley, and it never sat right with us, and we weren’t sure if we were gonna get our moment this year, if we’re being honest.



AR: A lot of turns, a lot of turns along the way, bumps in the road.



JS: This is the first time England has seen me and Alex wrestle. It just happened to be in front of about 50,000 people.



EU: Both of you have only been in the country for about, well, [Alex] has been here for less than 12 hours, and [John] is less than 24 hours. It was on very short notice. We weren’t sure if we were going to be able to make it this time, but we did.



AEW: It was worth it. A very cool moment that we’ll all remember.

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)