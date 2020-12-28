The pro-wrestling industry is still rocked from this weekend’s tragic passing of AEW superstar Jon “Brodie Lee” Huber, with a number of Huber’s peers, family, and friends sharing their favorite stories of the former TNT champion throughout social media.

Today’s episode of the hit Youtube series Being The Elite was entirely dedicated to Huber’s memory, which included members of the Dark Order faction expressing their gratitude to have gotten to know the man if only for a brief time. The show opens with the Young Bucks Matt Jackson repeating Huber’s signature phrase, “It’s Monday…You Know What That Means,” before somberly stating, “this one is for you Brodie, we love you buddy.”

Watch the full BTE below.